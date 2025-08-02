"The idea was to back each other up every time we're bowling": Prasidh Krishna on team spirit in pace attack

London [UK], August 2 : After being put on the back foot by England's explosive start on Day 2 of the Test match, India's pace attack staged a brilliant fightback, led by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, with Akash Deep playing the supporting role.

England raced to 92 for no loss in just 12.4 overs, with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley looking dangerous but Akash Deep struck gold when he removed Duckett for 43, triggering the breakthrough that saw wickets fall at regular intervals.

Siraj and Krishna ended with figures of 4/86 and 4/62, respectively, while Akash Deep returned with 1/80.

The Indian cricket team posted a video of Krishna and Siraj on their official Instagram handle.

Prasidh Krishna opened up about the bond shared within India's pace unit, "With Siraj, we've been playing a lot, I mean, it's been five years now, including time spent together in the IPL (Indian Premier League). We sit together a lot, spend time together. It's the same with Akash Deep. I think the fast bowling unit is looking pretty good."

Krishna also spoke about how he has worked on his bowling between games to bounce back stronger, "We did put in a lot of work. The intensities were different, the areas I was bowling were different. I think I can say I learnt from the two games I played, and was working on what I could do better."

During the break, the three pacers had a brief but impactful conversation.

"We said, whatever happened has happened, now we know what needs to be done. The idea was to back each other up every time we're bowling. If something needs to change, we just go up to each other and keep reminding ourselves, and get on the same page with our plans," Krishna explained.

He added, "We're really happy. We enjoy each other's company and make sure we push one another, keep encouraging one another to do better and that's what we're doing."

Siraj, who has played all the Tests in the ongoing series, echoed the sentiment and underlined how conditions in England favour fast bowlers.

"I told Jassi bhai that, 'why you're going? Whom will I hug when I take a fifer?' Jassi bhai said, 'I'm here only, you take a fifer," Siraj said.

The Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the Indian squad for fifth Test against England, currently in progress at The Oval.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement, saying, "Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India's squad for the fifth Test of the series against England. The fifth and final Test of the series is underway at Kennington Oval, London."

"In England, everyone likes to play because there's more swing, and the wicket helps fast bowlers," Siraj noted.

Reflecting on the team's comeback, Siraj said, "After such a bad session, making a comeback like that, it's a lot of fun as a fast bowler. When you're given 100% responsibility, it feels great. I talk to the bowlers, explain to them what to do and what not to do, it's something I really enjoy."

Siraj also touched on his personal journey and work ethic, "From childhood till now, I've worked hard to get here but my mindset remains the same, I must give my 100%, whatever the result may be."

Coming to the match, India was put to the field first by England and bundled out for 224. Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) put up a half-century partnership for the seventh wicket, which was the most notable contribution. Gus Atkinson (5/33) and Josh Tongue (3/57) were the top bowlers for England.

In England's first innings, Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 92-run stand. After both openers were dismissed at the score of 129 runs, there was a batting collapse triggered by Krishna (4/62) and Siraj (4/83). Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six) did score a half-century, but could not prevent England from getting dismissed for just 247 runs, giving England a slender 23-run lead.

At the end of the day's play, India was 75/2, with Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten. They lead by 52 runs.

