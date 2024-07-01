The legacy remains: Mithali Raj pens down heartfelt note on Rohit, Virat, Jadeja's retirement from T20Is

New Delhi [India], July 1 : Former India Women cricketer Mithali Raj wrote an emotional note on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja's retirement from T20Is and said a "chapter closes, but the legacy remains!"

After India won the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from the 20-over format.

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday.

Mithali took to his official X account and said that their T20I legacy will inspire many generations. She also congratulated them for their unforgettable careers.

"A chapter closes, but the legacy remains! The two highest run-getters and a brilliant all-rounder in T20I cricket, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, your T20I legacy will inspire generations. Congratulations to all three of you for having unforgettable careers," Mithali wrote on X.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. By securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

