"The Lord of Swing-the Return of the King": ICC welcomes Jasprit Bumrah ahead of T20I match against Ireland 

New Delhi [India], August 18 : India's leading pace attack Jasprit Bumrah is ready to return to international cricket with a bang in the T20I match against Ireland after being out of action for almost a year due to his back injury.

Before the first match of the three-match T20I series against Ireland where Bumrah will lead the side, ICC shared a picture of Bumrah on their Twitter handle, welcoming the "The Lord of Swing-the Return of the King".

https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1692484189612831119

In the pre-match presentation, Bumrah said on Thursday, "You have to respect your body and give it time to recover. But what it does is makes you hungry."

"I understood the moment my body recovered, I could do that little bit extra. I'm not holding back. I have had many net sessions. Not just at NCA even back home with the Gujarat team. I have no restrictions. The body feels good, " added Bumrah.

The pacer underwent a successful back surgery in March and has not played competitive cricket since a T20I match at home against Australia in last September. He had also missed a lot of action in the Asia Cup when his back injury surfaced. Following this, he made a brief return to action during the Australia T20I series at home in September, but his injury resurfaced.

Bumrah was chosen for the ODI series against Sri Lanka in January this year after he had started his rehab in November last year and started to bowl in December. But during his fitness drills in January, which increased in intensity, he started to face discomfort once again. He also missed ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The T20I series between India and Ireland will begin on August 18 with all three matches will be played at The Village in Dublin.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for T20I series against Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

