"The middle order has been a concern": Bangladesh stand-in skipper Nahida Akhter

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 19 : Bangladesh stand-in skipper Nahida Akhter pointed out that their middle order has become the major issue in their series against India after losing the second ODI at Shere Bangla Stadium on Wednesday.

The middle order of the hosts managed to contribute 40 runs while chasing a target of 229 runs. Ritu Moni contributed 27 runs out of 40, further elucidating the struggle of Bangladesh's middle order.

"Fielding has not been well, the bowling side has not been able to restrict India. The middle order has been a concern. We will try and work on our mistakes and look to work the third game and play better cricket," Akhter said during the post-match presentation who came in instead of unwell Nigar Sultana.

As Bangladesh ended the powerplay with a score of 22-2, Ritu Moni and Fargana Hoque tried to rebuild Bangladesh's innings by taking calculative risks. However, they failed to keep the momentum going and their 68-run stand was brought to an end by Devika Vaidya for a score of 47(81).

Jemimah Rodrigues struck in the next over to end Ritu's day to an end as she tossed it up to invite the batter to step outside the crease and play a drive shot. She took the bait missed her shot and got stumped.

Devika followed up to make it three in three overs as Bangladesh slumped down to a score of 110-6. Rabeya Khan lost her wicket was a replica of the previous dismissal but a better version of it.

It was another tossed-up delivery, the batter took the bait and got stumped for a score of 1.

Even in the first ODI, the Bangladesh middle order contributed 59 runs as the hosts managed to put up a total of 152 runs.

Bangladesh ended their innings with a score of 120 and ended up losing by 108 runs.

Bangladesh put India to bat first in the match and Women in Blue posted a total of 228/8 in their 50 overs. After being reduced to 68/3 despite Smriti Mandhana's 36 in 58 balls, Jemihah Rodrigues (86 in 78 balls with nine fours) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 in 88 balls, with three fours) helped India get back on track with a 131-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Harleen Deol (25 in 36 balls) provided India with some extra runs.

Nahida Akter (2/37) and Sultana Khatun (2/41) were the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

With this win, India has levelled the series 1-1, with one more match to go.

