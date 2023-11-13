"The momentum is with us," says fielding coach T Dilip after India maintain nine-match winning streak

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 : Following India's 160-run win against the Netherlands in the 45th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, Men in Blue's fielding coach T Dilip said that the momentum is with India and the most important thing that they do to thrive as a team is to play to our standards.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Dilip said that they take the positive things from the last nine games and play in their upcoming match.

"I think you can really see that we won all the league matches till now. So, the momentum is with us and the most important thing we thrive as a team is to play to our standards. That's what we're looking for and you can clearly see that we have done really well with them in Dharamshala. So, we take those positive things. Go ahead and play the day," Dilip said.

When asked about Mohammed Siraj's misfields, he added that nothing specific is a problem with the Indian speedster.

The fielding coach added that it is tough in a big tournament to find their own ways. Dilip also praised the players and said that their commitment to the fielding session has been excellent.

"Nothing specific is a problem. I really appreciate the bowlers, especially. It is tough in a big tournament to find their own ways. Their commitment towards the fielding session has been excellent. It's just that one hot catch. But if you look at the overall in a bigger picture, I think if a commitment attitude, the way he's putting his body on the line was outstanding. So, it's something we are working for, the consistency, and I'm sure he has the skill to replicate in important games," he added.

Speaking about the best fielder medal, Dilip added that it was heartening to see the response the fans gave in social media.

He further added that the whole idea of the medal was to represent the intent and effort of the players.

"I think firstly, it's truly heartening to see the response the fans gave in social media. But the whole idea about this medal, what it represents is that the intent and effort, what the spirit you give, get onto the field, which may not be seen on the stats, but it can be felt by everyone who are in the stadium. So, what we look at is - yes, the stats, run, saves, and catches taken, are measured. But also, what value you give to the team is also counted. So, that is something, an encouraging factor we want to get into the test now," he added.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted 410/4 in the first inning.

Shreyas Iyer (128* in 94 balls with 10 fours and five sixes) and KL (102) led India's onslaught on the Netherlands. But knocks from Rohit Sharma (61 in 54 balls with eight fours and two sixes), Shubman Gill (51 in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Virat Kohli (51 in 56 balls, with five fours and a six) laid down the foundation.

Bas de Leede (2/82) was the leading wicket-taker for the Netherlands. Paul Van Meekeren (1/90) and Roelof van der Merwe (1/53) also took a wicket each.

In the second inning, the 'Men in Blue' successfully defended 411 runs and clinched a 160-run win against the Dutch side. With the win, Rohit Sharma's side completed nine wins in nine matches and ended the league stage on a high note. Mohammed Siraj led the India bowling attack after he bagged two wickets by giving only 29 runs. Netherlands batters tried to win the game but couldn't stand in front of the Indian bowling attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor