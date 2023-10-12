"The only thing we don't agree on is cricket": Australian Speaker Milton Dick on ties with India

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Australian Speaker Milton Dick has pointed out that the only area of disagreement between India and Australia is on the cricket field, emphasizing that both countries are like "best friends" off the field.

A composed partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India secure a six-wicket victory over Australia at Chennai's Chepauk stadium last Saturday, marking a successful start to their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign.

Reflecting on the match, Milton Dick, Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, expressed his belief that Australia will recover from the defeat. He noted that cricket is the only arena where India and Australia do not see eye to eye.

"The only thing we don't agree on is cricket. I saw the game in Chennai on Saturday evening it was a wonderful game and India outperformed Australia but I am pleased to say that we will be back with a vengeance I know the Australian team will be working hard but that's the only time India and Australia disagree on the field of cricket once we get off the field we are like best friends," Milton told ANI.

Regarding the match, when India was tasked with chasing a target of 200 runs, they had a challenging start as opener Ishan Kishan was dismissed for a golden duck by left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, caught at slips by Cameron Green in the first over. In the subsequent over, Josh Hazlewood struck twice, removing skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer for ducks as well. India found themselves at 2/3 within the first two overs, facing a significant setback.

Similar scenes of despair and losing quick wickets in starting overs during big matches were once again playing for India. But the duo of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul displayed the composure required for such a scenario. Run by run, ball by ball, they rebuild the innings.

At the end of the first powerplay, India was 27/3, with KL (7*) and Virat (17*) unbeaten. Both batters were not taking much risks and mostly dealt in singles and doubles.

In the 15th over, Virat flicked Cameron Green for two successive fours. India reached the 50-run mark in 15.2 overs.KL also let his hands loose, smashing Adam Zampa for three classy boundaries in the 18th over, taking India to 69/3 at that point.

At the end of 20 overs, India was 80/3, with KL (39*) and Virat (38*) unbeaten and bringing back India into the match.

India reached the 100-run mark in 25.3 overs and Virat as well, reached his 67th fifty in ODIs. His fifty came in 75 balls.KL also reached his 16th ODI fifty in 72 balls.

The duo brought their 100-run stand in 146 balls. Virat-KL continued to pile up runs, essentially snatching the game from the Aussies.

150-up for India in 34.4 overs, with Virat (79*) and KL (64*) unbeaten.Virat-KL brought up their 150-run stand in 200 balls.

Kohli pulled but was caught by Labuschagne at midwicket. Hazlewood got his third wicket. Kohli was out for 85 in 116 balls with six fours. India was 167/3 in 37.4 overs. A 165-run stand between KL and Kohli was broken.KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya then unleashed some fours and sixes, bringing India near a win. KL hit the winning six, finishing off in style, India finished at 201/4 in 41.2 overs, with KL (97* in 115 balls with eight fours and two sixes) and Hardik Pandya (11*) unbeaten.

