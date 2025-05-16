"The pause could help...": Gavaskar on how IPL 2025 suspension could help DC, MI, PBKS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that the pause due to the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could help sides like Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) improve their position in the points table, reassess where things are going wrong for them and improve.

Gavaskar was speaking on the Star Sports Press Room ahead of the IPL 2025 resumption with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Bengaluru on Saturday. The tournament was stopped on March 9 due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Speaking in the Star Sports Press Room, JioStar expert Gavaskar said, "We have often seen a batter lose rhythm after spending time at the non-striker's end without facing much strikejust that short pause can affect momentum. Similarly, the recent break in the tournament might slow down teams that were on a winning streak."

"For sides like Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, or Punjab Kings, the pause could helpthey can reassess and figure out how to improve. The next 8-10 days will be very interesting. At the start, the league is like a marathon with 14 games. But now, with only 2-3 matches left, it is a sprint to the finishto break into the top four, or ideally, the top two," he added.

Notably DC, placed fifth in the table, have won just one and lost four matches after winning five in a row to start their campaign. Also, MI, after losing just one out of their first five matches, went on a six-match win streak, which was ended by Gujarat Titans. Also, PBKS have faced some hiccups in their campaign, with a loss and a no-result in their previous five games.

Also, Suresh Raina, former Indian batter and JioStar expert, backed RCB to finally secure their first title after 18 years of toil, saying that the team is "playing in a different league".

"There are strong chances because Royal Challengers Bengaluru is playing in a different league this year. They've defended scores like 150 and 136 at Chinnaswamy, and their bowling unit has stepped up. The new captain has beaten Chennai Super Kings twiceonce in Chennai and again at home, which speaks volumes. The dressing room is positive, and these are signs of a team that can go all the way. Yes, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings are also doing well, but this might finally be Virat's year to lift the trophy after 18 years," he said.

RCB is in the second place in the points table, with eight wins and three losses, giving them 16 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor