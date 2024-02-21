"The power they possess all the way down....": Santner praises Australian batting following T20I loss

Wellington [New Zealand], February 21 : New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner opined that the Australian batting line-up possesses a lot of power and depth and it is the main reason his team lost the first T20I of the three-match series.

"I thought we didn't bowl too bad. But the power they possess all the way down is the reason why they're pretty good. [215] was a pretty good score. I guess we know they keep coming with the bat. The only way to stop them is to keep taking wickets and we didn't really do that today. It was a hell of a game of cricket. We've just got to reflect and move on. When the Bison (Mitch Marsh) can mis-hit it for six, it means I might have to go to the gym to get some arms like that," Santner said in the post-match presentation.

Chasing 216 runs for victory, the visitors won the match on the last ball of the match. The highest score for the side was by Marsh who played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs in 44 balls which was laced with seven sixes and two fours. He was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning performance.

For the hosts, the pick of the bowler was Mitchell Santner who snapped two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 40 runs in his spell. One wicket each was grabbed by pacers Adam Milne and Lockie Fergusons.

The Kiwis batted first after winning the toss. Knocks from Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway and then the unbeaten partnership between Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman helped the Blackcaps to post 215 runs for the loss of three wickets after the end of 20 overs.

For the visitors, one wicket each was bagged by Mitchell Starc, Cummins, and Mitchell Marsh.

