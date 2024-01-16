New Delhi [India], January 16 : The Cricket West Indies CEO, Johnny Grave opines that "the revenue-share model is completely broken" after being criticised by the cricket boards of India, England and Australia for sending the inexperienced Test squads to Australia and New Zealand

"The revenue-share model is completely broken. If we operate as a cricketing community we are only as strong as the weakest team, and we've got to change the mindset of bilateral cricket," Graves was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

In 2018, Cricket West Indies raised a question in the T20I leagues, which stated that a cap on the number of overseas players in the T20I leagues, and a fee for home boards should be mentioned. According to Grave, it was approved last year but it was too late to implement in the leagues.

This rule excludes leagues such as ILT20 in the UAE (which allows nine foreign players in the XI), the Major League Cricket tournament in the USA (six) and the Global T20 in Canada (five).

"If those regulations had been in place, the ILT20 probably wouldn't have had the effect it has had on bilateral international cricket because it wouldn't have had as many international players, therefore wouldn't have got the broadcast revenues and probably wouldn't be offering the kinds of money they are offering," Grave asserted.

"And then by default, South Africa wouldn't necessarily have to be investing so much in international talent for the SA20," the CEO added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor