"The way Devon, Daryl played was outstanding": NZ skipper Latham after win over England

Cardiff [UK], September 9 : Following his side's eight-wicket win over England, New Zealand captain Tom Latham lauded opener Devon Conway and all-rounder Daryl Mitchell for their partnership on a tricky surface.

Centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell helped New Zealand start off the four-match ODI series with a thumping eight-wicket win over England at Cardiff on Friday night.

"It was outstanding. From the start, we did not get the wickets up front but the way we pulled things back, we broke partnerships at crucial times. And then a partnership of 180 between two guys, the way Devon played, the way Daryl played was outstanding, on a wicket that was not the greatest one going around. The way they were able to finish of was very pleasing," said Latham in a post-match presentation.

"Once Rachin [Ravindra] came on we realised the wicket was a bit slower, he was outstanding, to get three-for was really important. Thought they were par or just above par (England team), but the partnership... they absorbed pressure and then put their foot down a little bit. Hats off to those two guys. Do not want to look too far ahead but making sure the guys are fresh and giving opportunities, so we will see what we get when we get down to Southampton," he added.

Coming to the match, New Zealand opted to bowl first. England got off to a solid start with an 80-run partnership between Harry Brook (25 in 41 balls, with two fours) and Dawid Malan (54 in 53 balls, with nine fours). England then sunk to 101/3.

Then an 88-run stand between Buttler (72) and a returning Ben Stokes (52 in 69 balls with three fours and a six) and a 77-run partnership between Buttler and Liam Livingstone (52 in 40 balls, with three fours and three sixes) helped England reach 291/6 in 50 overs.

Rachin Ravindra (3/48) and Tim Southee (2/71) were the pick of the bowlers for NZ.

In the chase of 292, openers Devon Conway and Will Young (29) helped NZ get off to a solid start, forming a 61-run stand. Then followed a 56-run partnership between Conway and Henry Nicholls (26 in 30 balls, with three fours).

After England reduced NZ to 117/2, Conway (111* in 121 balls with 13 fours and a six) and Daryl Mitchell (118* in 91 balls with seven fours and seven sixes) dismantled the English bowling with their hitting, forming a match-winning 180-run partnership.

Conway was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor