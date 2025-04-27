Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : After registering win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya heaped praise on debutant Corbin Bosch following his exceptional all-round performance in the match on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On his IPL debut, Corbin played a vital knock of 20 runs from 10 balls at a strike rate of 200 which came with the help of two fours and a six. He also snapped one wicket while bowling in the second innings wheere he conceded just 26 runs in his spell of four overs.

"The momentum which we had, we are carrying it forward. Everyone is clicking. The kids created the atmosphere for us, we did it for them, so very glad. Everyone kept taking their chances. The way Bosch came in and smashed those sixes, everyone chipped in. The bowlers were spot on. Good teams are made of the same, when everyone chips in. From Ryan, Will, to Bosch, myself, everyone is chipping in. I bowl when I am required. Today was the best chance for Bosch to come in and bowl. This competition is very tough, can't get carried away. We need to play good cricket, always prepare for the next game and keep up with the momentum going forward," Hardik Pandya said in the post-match presentation.

Corbin has played 86 T20s so far where he has taken 59 wickets and posting a highest batting score of 81 runs.

Corbin was a part of the victorious Proteas' U-19 side that lifted the World Cup in 2014 and was also the player of the match in the final, producing a magnificent spell of 4/15. He has been a regular across formats for his domestic team and made his debut for the Proteas in 2024.

Earlier in the year, he also played a key role in MI Cape Town's title-winning season in SA20, picking 11 wickets in the title-winning campaign.

Coming to the match, a brilliant four-wicket haul by right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah and Boult scalped three wickets powered the Mumbai side to a commanding win in the ongoing Indian Premier League by 55 runs against the Super Giants

This was fifth consecutive win for the Hardik Pandya-led side in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league. At the moment, they are at the second position in the IPL 2025 points table after winning six out of their 10 matches of the competition so far.

The Mumbai-based franchise will next face Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, May 1 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

