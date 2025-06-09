"The way he's playing has been concern...": Aaron Finch on Labuschagne's batting

New Delhi [India] June 9 : Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch reflected on the challenge of Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne's struggles to score runs at number three.

He pointed out concerns about Labuschagne's recent form and a decline in strike rate over the past 18 months.

"Well, it's a difficult one because Marnas hasn't scored the runs at number three, and the way that he's been playing has probably been the concern for me. I mean, his strike rate has plummeted over the last 18 months," Aaron Finch said in a video posted by ESPNcricinfo.

"He's not putting any pressure back on the opposition at all, and when you're batting in that position, you have to be prepared to counter-attack at certain times."

Labuschagne has made only 935 runs in 36 innings with best score of 111 at an average of 28.33, including a century and eight fifties.

He backed Australian batter Sam Konstas to open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja in the WTC final against South Africa on June 11. He also praised Cameron Green and said he can bat at number three.

"Cam Green's a pretty good player. Beau Webster took his opportunity at number six. Maybe Konstas comes back into the side to open the batting, and you throw Cam Green at three, and you almost push that for the next cycle of the WTC as well. Steve Smith's backing great Nick at four, Travis Head at five. It's a good side still, and there's plenty of options, which is good," he added.

Pat Cummins-led Australia will be looking to retain the mace that they claimed after defeating India in the previous edition of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval in June 2023.

Australia squad for WTC final: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor