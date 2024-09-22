Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22 : In the post-match presentation after India's dominance, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto shared his thoughts on the team's performance against India. He highlighted the standout contributions from the bowlers, particularly Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Nahid Rana.

"The positive thing is the way Hasan, Taskin and Rana bowled in the first 2-3 hours, really impressive. After that, they (India) batted really well. Seaming option - everyone contributed. The way we bowled with the new ball, it's impressive," Shanto said in the post-match presentation.

Reflecting on the team's recent performances, Shanto noted their consistent bowling efforts.

"The last couple of series we have bowled really well but we have to continue that," he emphasized.

As a batter, Shanto also discussed his approach to the game.

"As a batter, I always try to contribute. I enjoy my batting. Just try to bat as long as we can without thinking about the outcome, just try to follow our process and play with our strength that's what we wanted to do," he added.

Shanto concluded his remarks by expressing his hope for the batting lineup to deliver in future matches.

"Bowlers did a great job, I hope the batters will do something special," he stated, recognizing the need for a balanced team effort to achieve success.

Indian spinning duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took India to a comfortable victory of 280 runs over Bangladesh in the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

Day 4 of the ongoing Chennai Test began with India needing six wickets and Bangladesh needing 357 runs more to win the first match of the two-match series.

For India, Ashwin snapped six wickets in his spell of 21 overs, where he conceded 88 runs. Three wickets were bagged by Jadeja in his spell of 5.1 overs where he conceded 58 runs and bowled two maiden overs. One wicket was taken by Jasprit Bumrah where he conceded just 24 runs and bowled two maiden overs in his 10 overs.

At the time of drinks, Bangladesh were 194/4, with Najmul Hossain Shanto (64*) and Shakib Al Hasan (25*) unbeaten on the crease.

After drinks, off-spinner Ravichandaran Ashwin provided the first breakthrough for the hosts as he sent back left-hand batter Shakib Al Hasan back to the pavillion. The southpaw was dismissed after scoring 25 runs.

Following the left-hand batter's departure, the team's wicketkeeper, Litton Das, came out to bat in the middle along with captain Shanto.

Bangladesh touched the 200 run mark in 53.5 overs as Shanto slammed a boundary on the bowling of Ashwin.

In the next over, Das went back to the dressing room on the bowling of Jadeja after scoring just one run when the team score was 205 runs in the 55th over.

From there on, Bangladesh started to falter and got bowled out for just 234 runs in the 62.1 overs the side faced in their second inning.

Shanto played a magnificent innings of 82 runs off 127 balls which was laced with eight boundaries and three maximums.

At the end of day three, Bangladesh were 158/4, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51*) and Shakib Al Hasan (5*) unbeaten. Bangladesh started the post-Tea session at 56/0 with Shadman Islam (21) and Zakir Hasan (32) unbeaten on the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah struck early for India in the session, removing Zakir for 33 (47 balls). The rest three wickets were picked by Ravichandran Ashwin as he dismissed Shadman Islam (35), Mominul Haque (13), and Mushfiqur Rahim (13).

The second session of Day three of the Chennai Test resumed with India at 205/3 with Rishabh Pant (82*) and Shubman Gill (86*) unbeaten on the crease. India now have a lead of 432 runs.

Gill played an unbeaten knock of 119 runs from 176 balls, which was laced with 10 boundaries and four maximums.Middle-order batter KL Rahul also played a valuable knock of unbeaten 22 runs in 19 balls, which included four boundaries.

India declared their innings when the team score was 287 runs for the loss of four wickets. They set a target of 515 runs for the visitors in order to win the first match of the series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor