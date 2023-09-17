"The way we got dismissed is very disappointing": Sri Lanka coach Silverwood after defeat in Asia Cup final  

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 17 : Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood said on Sunday that the team's performance in the Asia Cup final against India was below par and the way batters got dismissed "is very disappointing".

Sri Lanka couldn't find a way to deal with Mohammed Siraj's pace as he scythed through their batting line-up. Even though Jasprit Bumrah didn't feature in the list of leading wicket-takers, his precise bowling length and tight spells had an impact. His spell alongside Siraj added pressure on the Sri Lankan batters who were already struggling for runs.

Sri Lanka pacers lacked the intensity and did not rouble the opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill.

"It has been below par, the way we got dismissed is very disappointing. Today we came up against a very high-class bowling attack, Siraj and Bumrah were exceptional, they bowled at a good pace as well. But at the same time, this is our lacking as well," Silverwood said after the match.

"We came in here with some younger bowlers, we’ve seen some of them shine. Sadeera and Pathirana have really come through. I think we need to sleep on this and make some decisions tomorrow, best to assess this in the morning and discuss with the other coaching staff as well," Silverwood added.

After speedster, Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell decimated Sri Lanka, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's fifty-run partnership helped India lift the Asia Cup trophy for the 8th time.

Leading the India fast bowling effort, Siraj ran through the Sri Lanka top-order in a dazzling performance in the summit clash. It just took a little more than two hours for India to win their 8th Asia Cup title in style. Men in Blue lifted the Asia Cup trophy after five years.

