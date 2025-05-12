New Delhi [India], May 12 : After months of speculation, Virat Kohli has officially called time on his illustrious Test career, bringing the curtain down on a red-ball journey that helped define an era in Indian cricket. At 36, Kohli's decision to step away from the longest format ends a storied chapter marked by iconic centuries, fearless captaincy, and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence.

As the news broke, emotional tributes began to pour in from across the Indian cricket fraternity, from seasoned stalwarts to rising stars, all united in honouring Kohli's impact on the red-ball game.

Jasprit Bumrah, who made his Test debut under Kohli's captaincy, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram,

"From making my Test debut under your captaincy to reaching new heights together for our country, your passion and energy will be missed but the legacy you leave behind remains unmatched. Congratulations on a remarkable journey in whites @virat.kohli."

Fellow pace spearhead Mohammed Shami kept it short and impactful,

"He started with fire, he ends with pride what a journey, Kohli!"

Mohammed Siraj joined in with an emotional Instagram story that referenced a post about both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring, hinting at the deep personal void felt by India's younger brigade.

Veteran Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara paid tribute to Kohli with a note that echoed respect and camaraderie,

"Congratulations Virat on a Test career you can be incredibly proud of! Your passion for the format was inspiring...and it was an honour to share the crease with you over the years, in the heat of many-a-battle, grinding it out for the country! Will cherish the several memories and partnerships together."

Former Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also posted a story on his Instagram, saying,

"It's been a special journey sharing the field with you, @virat.kohli. So many great memories and partnerships together. Congratulations on an amazing Test career!"

India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, known for his spirited style of play that blossomed under Kohli's leadership, added,

"The intensity, the passion, the fightyou gave it your all, every single time! All the best for what's ahead, Virat bhai."

Youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was handed his Test cap by Kohli, posted a moving tribute,

"I was overwhelmed with joy when I found out that my idol, the very one I grew up watching dominate in whites for the country, would be the one to hand me my Test cap. 'Cap Number 315, Nitish Reddy' these words will forever echo in my heart. The energy. The passion. The warmth. The fight. You showed it all in this format. A true torchbearer who renewed our love for Test cricket. I'll always treasure the moments we shared on the field together. @virat.kohli thanks for everything."

Another rising star, Tilak Varma, revealed how Kohli shaped his off-field habits as well,

"@virat.kohli bhai just didn't inspire with skill, but with discipline. Because of him, I started caring about fitness, diet, and what it really takes to play at the highest level. A true legend on and off the field."

All-rounder Washington Sundar echoed a sentiment many fans and players feel alike,

"The whites will miss you, Virat bhai! Thank you for redefining Test cricket for a generation."

While players like Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal also posted their tributes on Instagram Stories, the unified emotion across all messages was clear admiration, respect, and deep gratitude for a cricketer who not only set new standards but inspired a generation to embrace the challenges of Test cricket.

Kuldeep Yadav posted,

Yuzvendra Chahal's story,

Virat Kohli's retirement from the red-ball format may mark the end of a legendary playing chapter, but as the reactions from teammates suggest, his influence will echo in Indian cricket dressing rooms for years to come.

