"The whole nation was disappointed": Shami speaks on India's ODI WC 2023 final loss against Australia

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 27 : India speedster Mohammed Shami opened up on the Men in Blue's six-wicket loss against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final match and said that the nation was disappointed after the defeat.

While speaking to the press, Shami said that the hosts gave their best to continue the momentum throughout the tournament and win the final match.

The 33-year-old added that they cannot explain where they went wrong during the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia.

"The whole nation was disappointed (when India lost the World Cup). We tried hundred per cent to continue the momentum till the end that we had created and win the final. But...it cannot be explained, where we went wrong at the end...," Shami said.

Recently, Shami was ruled out from India's ongoing two-match Test series against South Africa due to an injury. The first Test started on December 26 in Centurion. Meanwhile, the second will be played on January 3 in Cape Town.

Recapping the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023, India struggled on a tough batting surface after Australia elected to field first, with fifties coming from KL Rahul (66) and Virat Kohli (54). India was bundled out for 240 in their 50 overs. In the chase of 241, Travis Head (137) and Marnus Labuschagne (58*) guided Australia to their sixth WC title at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

