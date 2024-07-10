"The wicket was double paced...": Indian skipper Gill after 23-run win over Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 10 : Following his side's 23-run win over Zimbabwe in the third T20I on Wednesday, Indian skipper Shubman Gill said that the wicket was double-paced and every odd ball was gripping.

Fine bowling performance by Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan helped India overcome a scare of 77-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Dion Myers and Clive Madande and beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs in the third T20I of the five-match series at Harare on Wednesday.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Gill said, "Definitely it feels very good, it was a crucial game for us, the way we started with the bat and ball was good. The wicket was a bit double-paced, the odd ball was gripping and it was not easy to hit the length balls, that is what we discussed with our bowlers. We know that if there is something in the wicket, it will be more with the new ball, and as the ball gets old it's a bit easier to score. Everyone is contributing and that is a good sign."

With this win, India leads the series 2-1, with two more games to go.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first. A fine 67-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal (36 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper Shubman kickstarted things for India. Later Shubman (66 in 49 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) had a 72-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (49 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes). India scored 182/4 in their 20 overs.

Blessing Muzarbani (2/25) and Sikandar Raza (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe.

In the run-chase of 183 runs, India had Zimbabwe struggling at 39/5. Later, a 77-run partnership between Dion Myers (65* in 49 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Clive Madande (37 in 26 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave Zimbabwe's innings a new lease of life. However, Indian bowlers bounced back on time to keep Zimbabwe at 159/6 at the end of their 20 overs.

Washington Sundar (3/15) and Avesh Khan (2/39) were the top bowlers for India. Khaleel Ahmed also got a wicket each.

