Birmingham [UK] July 1 : Heading into the second test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England skipper Ben Stokes spoke on Moeen Ali joining the nets session and interacting with England spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Ali joined the England team's training session at Edgbaston ahead of the second Test against India, providing his expertise.

The 36-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2024, made an appearance on Monday during England's net session in Birmingham.

"Bash (Bashir) was absolutely buzzing. They got to spend time with Mo (Moeen) yesterday. So, the more times that we can get people like that into the dressing room and offering their advice to specific individuals is, I think, great for this team," Ben Stokes said in the pre-match press conference.

After suffering a 5-wicket loss in the opening Test, despite setting a target of 371, Team India will be looking to level the series in the second Test of the five-match series. The crucial match will be played from July 2 to July 6.

Stokes valued the presence of England's greats, emphasising the invaluable conversations and support they provide to the players.

"It's been a constant thing for us to get some of the greats who are represented in England into the environment, you know, helping out because those conversations we have around the nets, just natural conversations that you do have with these people when they do come in are so invaluable to players," he added.

"It doesn't always have to be in a boardroom or around the table talking about specific things because those conversations that sort of just come out of nothing are just as important."

Stokes praised the involvement of England's former all-rounder Moeen ali and highlighted the positive impact of his presence, especially in interactions he had with Bashir.

"I know you've seen it over the years, where we will get some of the guys who represent England and have done a lot of good things out on the field into the environment. I think it's great for Bash to... Amazing, they've never met until yesterday, which I found amazing," he added.

England playing XI for second Test against India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor