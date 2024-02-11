"Their journey has left an indelible mark": Jay Shah consoles India following U19 WC loss

New Delhi [India], February 11 : Following India's 79-run defeat against Australia in the U19 World Cup final in Benoni on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah consoled the 'Boys in Blues' and said their journey has left an "indelible mark" in the tournament.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Shah said that the India U19 team displayed the "true essence of cricket" throughout the tournament.

"Although our Under-19 boys may have fallen short in the finals against Australia, their journey has left an indelible mark of inspiration. From triumph to tribulation, each match became a testament to the unwavering spirit, determination, and skill of our team. The entire squad showcased the true essence of cricket," Shah wrote on X.

The BCCI Secretary also praised Uday Saharan's "inspiring leadership", and other U19 players for their contribution at the tournament.

While concluding, he congratulated Australia U19 for winning the tournament.

"Uday Saharan inspiring leadership, Saumy Pandey exceptional spin bowling. Musheer Khan fearlessly taking on the bowlers and Raj Limbani's emerging as a pace sensation was a sight to behold. To every single member of the team, I express heartfelt gratitude. This game is as unpredictable as it is beautiful. You've made us proud with the way you've played the game - with heart, pride, and a never-say-die attitude! Congratulations to the Australia U19 team for winning the ICC Under19 World Cup trophy," he added.

Recapping the match, while chasing a target of 254, two maiden overs from Australia foreshadowed the chain of events that were about to unfold in the next 43.5 overs. Arshin Kulkarni and Musheer Khan were the two casualties in the first powerplay, which handed Australia early control in the final.

Callum Vidler was sensational in his spell, while Mahli Beardman soared high with his pace.

Beardman dismissed India's skipper Uday Saharan in single digits for the first time in the tournament, which indicated that the chase wasn't going to be a walk in the park for the Indian team.

Adarsh Singh (47) and Murugan Abhishek (42) waged a battle during their time on the crease; however, it wasn't enough to get India across the finishing line.

Earlier in the innings, after winning the toss, Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen decided to bat first and set a target of 254 runs in the final match.

In the end, Australia replicated another World Cup final heartbreak for defending champions India following their 79-run victory to lift their fourth Under-19 World Cup title at Willowmoore Park.

