"Their strategy was more reactive than proactive": Robin Uthappa on GT losing to MI

New Delhi [India] May 31 : Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa reflected on Gujarat Titans (GT) strategy against Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator-1 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

He pointed out that using GT seamer Prasidh Krishna in the powerplay was a mistake, as his first over was costly, and they didn't adjust their approach.

Uthappa highlighted that the expensive overs and fielding errors, including dropped catches, were detrimental to the team's chances of winning.

"GT's strategy was more reactive than proactive. Using Prasidh in the powerplay - despite his success in middle overs - was a misstep. His first over was expensive, and they failed to course-correct. The 26-run and 22-run overs proved costly. On top of that, their fielding let them down. You can't drop that many catches and expect to win a championship," Uthappa said on JioHotstar.

A brilliant half-century by Sai Sudharsan and his partnership with Washington Sundar went in vain as a fine death bowling effort from Mumbai Indians (MI) helped the Blue and Gold franchise eliminate the 2022 champions from the competition with a 20-run win at Mullanpur on Friday.

With this win, MI will now play Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on June 1 for a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 3.

The Mumbai-based franchise will be eyeing their seventh IPL final after 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, whereas the Shreyas Iyer-led side will be looking to enter the final for the second time after 2014.

The Hardik Pandya-led side has so far won five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). On the other hand, the Punjab-based franchise will be looking to win their maiden title in the history of the competition.

