"There are many who can bat at no.4": Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 19 : With ICC World Cup 2023 around the corner all eyes are on who is going to be India’s no.4 but for former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes that India have abundance of options and this should not be a problem.

He said that a team has players like Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Shubman Gill, is a fantastic side.

"I have been reading that in newspapers that we do not have a no.4 yet. Who said we don't have a no. 4. You have so many who can bat at no.4. Obviously I think differently. My mindset is different and this is a fantastic side and I not saying this because I am on air and I will be reporting tomorrow morning. Team which has Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will be fit,” said Sourav Ganguly at a press interaction at Jadavpur University.

He added, “I saw Jasprit Bumrah bowling at 90 miles per hour the other day, Mohammed Shami, Jadeja. They played new players in West Indies and you see by the time comes in, you pick the team it will be a top side and I keep saying this”.

Calling India as the “favourites”, the former Indian skipper said that what matters is how the team plays during the tournament.

“It is about how you play during the tournament. I have always said that and it doesn't change and India will always be my favourites. As I said how Rohit Sharma, Pandya and Dravid take the game on the ground is very important. I want to see the young left-hander in the side at the top of the order Yashasvi because he has enormous ability and he is fearless. So, this is a great side," Ganguly added.

With wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant still recovering from his injuries, Ganguly feels that KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are good enough to take his place.

"Well Pant is injured, he is out of the World Cup. He is probably the best wicket-keeper of the country but he is injured so. And there is a lot of talent you look at KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan. I think these two will be in Dravid and Rohit Sharma's mind and one of them will actually keep. I like Ishan Kishan because he opens up the game for any team he plays and I am sure Rahul Dravid will keep him in his plans," said Sourav Ganguly.

"You need a have a mix of experience and people who do not have any scars. People like Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan will go and play fearless cricket. Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and selectors have plenty of choices. They need to identify the right people and need to pick the team, " added Sourav Ganguly.

India have some quality right-hand batters but they are also looking for options to create a good combination of left and right-hand batters.

"Pick your best players. He may be your left-hander, he may be your right-hander. India has outstanding left-handers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan are left-handers. You have Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jadeja, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya. It is a terrific side. In India, there is evaluation in every game. You win one day then you are good and you lose then you are bad, the next day he wins he is good again," explained Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly feels that India is a formidable team and will make it to the semi-final stage along with teams like Australia, England and Pakistan, rating New Zealand and South Africa also as top contenders.

"It is hard to say which four or five will make it but I presume Australia will be one, England is a good side, India, Pakistan, don't rule New Zealand out. They have always done well in big tournaments. There is South Africa. If you ask my best five teams at the moment Australia, India, England, Pakistan and New Zealand," said former India captain.

According to former BCCI president Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness will be key to India’s success in bowling department.

"Very crucial. I saw him bowling in the nets. I will watch the Ireland Tour. I was speaking to some players at the NCA and they said that he is at his best. That's great news for India. Bumrah, Shami, Siraj that’s a fantastic attack. Jadeja, Pandya, Axar, Chahal, Kuldeep. They have enormous talent," said Ganguly.

The former India captain feels also that Ravichandran Ashwin is a great bowler but he is not in the scheme of things for World Cup.

"Ashwin is a great bowler but I don't think he will make it to the one day side. Not because I am saying this, it is because what I see. 500 Test wickets he has to be a champion bowler. He is a part of 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy," said Ganguly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor