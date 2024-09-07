"There are no concerns": PCB chief Naqvi on Jay Shah becoming ICC chairman

Lahore [Pakistan], September 7 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that there are no concerns about BCCI secretary Jay Shah becoming the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman.

At the end of the last month, Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the ICC Chairman. Shah was the sole nominee for the chairmanship after current chair Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term.

Naqvi opened up about Shah becoming the ICC chairman and the next Asian Cricket Council meeting.

"We are in touch with Jay Shah; there are no concerns about his becoming ICC Chairman. The ACC meeting is on September 8 and 9," Naqvi told reporters, as quoted from Geo News.

Naqvi went on to confirm that he won't be present in the meeting and said, "I will not be able to attend the meeting, and Salman Nasir will attend. The meeting will finalise matters related to the new president."

Shah will assume this prestigious role on December 1, 2024. He is the youngest person to lead the ICC. He also joins the likes of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar as Indians who have led the ICC in the past.

Pakistan will play host to next year's ICC Champions Trophy. Karachi National Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are under renovation work for the marquee event.

Before the marquee event, Pakistan is struggling to find the form and produce positive results. In Jason Gillespie's first assignment as Test head coach of Pakistan, the Shan Masood-led team hit rock bottom after enduring a whitewash against Bangladesh on their home soil.

Following the defeat, Pakistan dropped to eighth position in the ICC Test rankings, their lowest ranking in the format since 1965, barring the period where they did not have a place in the rankings due to an insufficient number of matches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor