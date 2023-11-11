"There are things I think we set out": Jonathan Trott on Afghanistan's CWC 2023 campaign

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 11 : Following Afghanistan's five-wicket defeat against South Africa in the 42nd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, head coach Jonathan Trott said that they have set out few things during their World Cup 2023 campaign.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Trott said that they had arrived on the shores. He also praised his side and called them 'ambitious'.

"There are obviously a few things I think we set out, we arrived on the shores and you know pretty ambitious and if you'd said we won four games you probably would have taken it you know - Especially after losing the first game against Bangladesh, which we probably would have seen as a sort of must-win or a very winnable game. So, after that, I'd certainly have taken it, but it's still a case of sitting here today thinking there are a few other games that we left out there that we could have perhaps won."

Trott added that they are disappointed after failing to qualify in the semi-final round of the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

He added that there are always challenges for a developing team, a developing player, or a developing nation until they get across the line.

"So as a coach and as a member of the team, we're disappointed with that, but you can't have everything. You can't win. But I see some good improvement. I see a lot of confidence in players and their ability. I had confidence in the players, but sometimes until somebody does it or they do it themselves, you're never quite sure. So that's always a challenge for a developing team or a developing player or nation until they get across the line. And I've said numerous times before the tournament that we just need to win a couple of games to get that belief and the buzz around the side and sort of a spring in the step because there'd been so many times, we'd got so close and found a way just to lose. So, I'm pleased with that. We've won games and found ways to win games," he added.

The head coach further added that the Afghan side can win in various ways and not just one way.

"Normally, with the side, you'd say bowling would be the strength. So, you'd try and put the pressure on the bowlers - but to be able to knock off-targets in a pretty comfortable fashion and responsible fashion makes it certainly shows that we're not sort of one-way inclined to win cricket games. We can win in various ways," he added.

Talking about Azmatullah Omarzai's 97-run knock against South Africa, Trott heaped praise on the right-handed batter and said that he is very ambitious but also works incredibly hard, good work ethic.

"There's plenty of raw talent, but it's the case with a guy like Azmat, very ambitious but also works incredibly hard, good work ethic. And as a coach, when that's already there, you know, that makes the job a lot easier," he added.

Trott further hailed the batter and said that he was always amazed at how Omarzai could time the ball.

"For Azmat, I've obviously seen him for a year and three months, four months, and I've always been amazed at how he can time the ball. We saw the other night, second, third ball, he hit Mitchell Starc over his head, or over mid-off even, for six. The same thing today, over mid-off. And very rarely do you see players who are able to time the ball and the sound the ball makes when it comes off his bat. Very special talent and I think hopefully will only develop and become a fantastic player for Afghanistan. I'm anxious to watch the IPL auction when his name comes up," Trott concluded.

In the match, South Africa managed to restrict Afghanistan to a total of 244. While chasing the target, the Proteas stumbled a couple of times putting themselves in a tough spot but Dussen's unbeaten knock ensured that they emerged victorious.

