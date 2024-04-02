"There are two sides to it": Robinson on Ben Stokes opting out of T20 World Cup

Sussex [UK], April 2 : England speedster Ollie Robinson believes there are two sides to Ben Stokes's decision to opt out of the T20 World Cup.

Stokes on Tuesday announced his decision to be left out of the selection for their title defence for the marquee event, which will take place in June in the West Indies and USA.

The 32-year-old revealed the reason for missing out on the tournament which was to focus on his return to bowling and fulfil a full role as an all-rounder in all formats of cricket.

Robinson feels that it will be better for the England team and the fans for Stokes to return to the field and bowl for the Three Lions across all formats.

"I think a little bit I think we all know how passionate he is about playing for England. But we also know how hungry he is to get back to top level and be the best around the world. So I think there are two sides to it but I think for England and England fans it is going to be better to have the best Ben Stokes back on the field bowling for England," Robinson told Sky Sports.

"I think the fun that we have the team and the environment that we have there is no better team to be a part of and for Stokesy to want to be 100 per cent fit for the team and for the boys shows how special it is. It is going to be exciting to have him fully fit and obviously can't wait for the English summer," he added.

Stokes, who had originally retired from ODI cricket in the summer of 2022, changed his mind late last year and decided to play in the 50-over World Cup instead. However, his availability forced him to postpone knee surgery, and he was only able to bowl five overs during England's recent 4-1 Test series defeat to India. After withdrawing from the IPL 2024, he expects to play for Durham in the County Championship in the next months.

England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup defence starts against Scotland on June 4 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. They will then play group matches against Australia, Oman, and Namibia in Barbados and Antigua before qualification for the Super 8s and knockouts.

The ninth edition of the Men's T20 World Cup begins on June 1 and will be played across the USA and West Indies.

