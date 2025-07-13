London [UK], July 13 : Former Indian skipper Anil Kumble reflected on the conclusion of Day 3 of the third Test between India and England at the Home of Cricket, Lord's.

Kumble highlighted the thrilling nature of the Test match, emphasising the close competition between both the teams. He noted the series is evenly matched and felt there has been very little to separate the sides.

"True Test match drama, this is exactly what you expect when two high-quality teams go head-to-head. Over the last two and a half Tests, there has been very little to separate the sides. Even halfway through the series, it is absolutely levelled. From England's point of view, they probably didn't want to face even a single over tonight, but ended up doing so. In fact, even Jofra Archer looked disappointed when he picked up that late wicket! That's the kind of tension and competitiveness this series has brought. The next two days are set up beautifully a perfect Sunday for all of us to look forward to," JioHotstar expert Anil Kumble said on 'Match Centre Live'.

The element of spice, emotions boiling over, and tempers fraying entered the picture after India packed their bags on 387, the exact total as England. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were tasked to see off the testing for eight to ten minutes of the day.

Coming to the match, Opener KL Rahul's ton and left-hand batter Ravindra Jadeja's 72 helped India to level the score at 387 on Saturday at Lord's, which was also set up by England in the first innings of the Test match.

At stumps on Day 3, England are 2/0 with Zak Crawley (2) and Ben Duckett (0*) unbeaten on the crease. The Ben Stokes-led side have a two-run lead in the game after the completion of the third day of the Lord's Test.

Brief Scores: England: 387 & 2/0 (Ben Duckett 0*, Zak Crawly 2*; Jasprit Bumrah 0/2) vs India: 387 (KL Rahul 100, Rishabh Pant 74; Chris Woakes 3/84).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor