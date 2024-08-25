"There have been mistakes...": Pakistan skipper Shan Masood after loss against Bangladesh in 1st Test

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], August 25 : Following Pakistan's disappointing loss against Bangladesh in the first Test match, skipper Shan Masood accepted that the hosts had made mistakes in the Rawalpindi Test.

The Pakistan skipper failed to display a powerful performance in the first Test. He scored only six runs in the first inning and 14 runs in the second inning.

Pakistan conceded a massive 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh in the first match of the two-game Test series.

Speaking after the match, Masood said that they need to perform better in the upcoming second Test match against Bangladesh.

"Never to make an excuse, it (the pitch) didn't play the way we thought it would... Also with the ball and in the field, we could have done better to keep them at par. It's a misconception, with the way it was going to take a lot. When you are playing for a draw, funny things can happen. A lot can happen under pressure. There have been mistakes and we have to do better when we play next," Masood said.

He added that there's room for spinners in Pakistan's squad. He further added that Aamer Jamal's injury affected them since he could perform well with both bat and bat.

"There's always room for a spinner, we lost Aamer Jamal who does well with both bat and ball. In Sydney, Sajid Khan played, going with four pacers didn't work in this game. There have been different pitches produced, it's a huge lesson for us on what to expect from our own conditions. The key is to consider the conditions and not make the same mistakes we have made here," he added.

Recapping the first match of the series, the Rawalpindi Test had a damp start due to a delayed beginning caused by a wet outfield, but by the fifth day, it had transformed into an action-packed thriller.

Even though only 41 overs were being played on the first day, the visitors got off to a strong start, bagging four crucial wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stepped up for Pakistan on Day 2, each scoring a century to rescue the hosts. Rizwan was especially resilient after making an unbeaten 171 in a marathon innings that left him cramping by the day's end. With an eye on forcing a result, Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim (191) and Shadnam Islam (93) displayed a stupendous performance, making Pakistan toil in the field for much of Day 4. Both came agonisingly close to significant milestones but fell just short.

In the beginning of Day 5 at 23/1, Pakistan crumbled, being bowled out for just 146, with only Rizwan offering resistance through a fighting half-century. Bangladesh's spinners stole the show, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking four wickets and Shakib Al Hasan adding three more.

The visitors needed just 30 runs for a historic win, which they achieved in under seven overs without losing a wicket.

Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the historic win in the first Test.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor