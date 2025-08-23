"There is no difference in pressure": Simarjeet Singh on comparison of Dehi Premier League with IPL

New Delhi [India], August 23 : Delhi Premier League (DPL) franchise Central Delhi Kings bowler Simarjeet Singh revealed that "there is no difference" in pressure whether you play in DPL or in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the ongoing DPL 2025 season, Simarjeet is associated with Central Delhi Kings, where he has managed to scalp 10 wickets in six matches so far at an average of 20.60

Speaking to ANI, Simarjeet said, "I think there is no difference in pressure. You play cricket here and there. When you enjoy, I don't think you feel pressure. Whenever you enjoy cricket, it's fun, and the fighting spirit that you have always comes out to play."

Central Delhi Kings are currently placed in second position after winning five out of their six matches in the 2025 season.

Expressing his feelings on the team's performance in the competition, right-hand batter Yash Dhull said, "The goal is to win tomorrow's match against New Delhi Tigers and qualify for the playoffs. After that, we will see the rest. Our team is very good. They are doing well. I won't say hopefully, but we will win the match against them."

Dhull has scored 364 runs in the six matches of DPL 2025 so far at an average of 121.33 and at a strike rate of 172.51 with the help of two fifties and centuries each.

Sharing his thoughts on his batting performance, the right-hand batter said, "I have changed a few things. But nothing else. I try to stay in the present. I stay calm. I go and enjoy my game."

