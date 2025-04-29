"There is no fear...": 14-year-old Suryavanshi on his batting approach after historic IPL ton for RR

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 29 : After smashing a scintillating century against Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, aged 14, expressed his happiness following the knock, saying that the accomplishment feels like a "dream" and there is no fear in his batting.

Suryavanshi, aged just 14 years and 32 days, registered his name in cricket history books as the youngest centurion in T20 cricket and the fastest Indian centurion in IPL history, making a mockery of a 210-run chase along with his batting partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Suryavanshi said, "It feels really good. It was my first century in the IPL in my third innings. What I've been practicing for the last three-four months, the result is showing. I don't see the ground so much, just focus on the ball. There is no fear. I do not think much about the bowlers, I just focus on playing."

Suryavanshi also spoke about batting with Jaiswal, saying, "Batting with Jaiswal is good, he tells me what to do and he infuses positive things."

The fearlessness was indeed on display as Vaibhav took down Ishant Sharma for 28 runs in an over, including two fours and three sixes and also demolished all-rounder Karim Janat, a reputed name on T20 circuit, with a 30-run over, including three fours and sixes.

During the run-chase of 210 runs, fans were treated to some insanely clean ball-striking from Vaibhav, who scored 101 in just 38 balls, with seven fours and 11 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 265.79.

Vaibhav reached his century in 35 balls, which is the second-fastest century in the history of the IPL, below Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton against now-defunct Pune Warriors India for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) back in 2013. Vaibhav is now also the fastest Indian to score a century in the IPL.

The left-hander, at the age of 14 years and 32 days, is the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket history, surpassing Vijay Zol ,who was 18 years and 118 days old while scoring a century for Maharashtra against Mumbai in 2013.

This is also the seventh-fastest century in T20 cricket, with the fastest one belonging to Sahil Chauhan of Estonia against Cyprus in 2024, coming in just 27 balls.

Suryavanshi also reached his fifty in just 17 balls, the fifth-fastest in league history, making him the youngest ever to score an IPL fifty.

Also, the 166-run stand between Vaibhav and Yashasvi Jaiswal is the highest partnership for any wicket for Rajasthan Royals, surpassing 155 by Jos Buttler & Devdutt Padikkal against DC at the Wankhede in 2022.

Vaibhav, who kickstarted his IPL career by slamming a sixer against Shardul Thakur on his very first ball in the competition, has now made 151 runs in three matches at an average of 75.50 and a strike rate of 222.05, with the best score of 101*.

During the IPL mega-auction last year, one of the biggest surprises that emerged was Suryavanshi becoming a Royal for Rs 1.1 crore. Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player on the list. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at just 12 years and 284 days old. Last year, he was part of India U19's match against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed a 58-ball century.

He also made his T20 debut for Bihar during the SMAT 2024 tournament, though he could not score much in his only outing. He was also the seventh-highest run-getter in the ACC Under 19 Asia Cup 2024-25. He scored 176 runs in 5 matches in the tournament with a highest score of 76*.

Coming to the match, GT was put to bat first by RR and half-centuries from skipper Shubman Gill (84 in 50 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Jos Buttler (50* in 26 balls, with three fours and four sixes) were the top knocks as GT reached 209/4 in 20 overs, with Maheesh Theekshana (2/35) being the top bowler for RR.

In the run-chase, Jaiswal (70* in 40 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Vaibhav Suryanvanshi (101 in 38 balls, with seven fours and 11 sixes) blew the opposition out of the water, posting a quickfire 166-run stand in just 71 balls. Later, Riyan Parag (32* in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes) played a quick cameo, guiding his team to a win in 15.5 overs.

RR is at the eighth spot, with three wins and seven losses, giving them six points. GT is at the third spot, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor