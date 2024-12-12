There Is No Power: Dinesh Karthik Reveals Reason Behind RCB Signing Phil Salt In IPL 2025 Mega Auction Over Ishan Kishan

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured the services of dynamic opener Phil Salt for ₹11.5 crore during the IPL 2025 Auction. Salt, who dazzled in IPL 2024 with his aggressive top-order performances, has also been in exceptional form on the international stage.

In the latest episode of RCB Bold Diaries, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat shared insights into the team’s decision to go all out for Salt.

Explaining the preference for a foreign opener, Karthik said, “Foreign openers like Jos Buttler and Phil Salt have proven they can score centuries off 60, 50, or even 40 balls. Among Indian players, only Ishan Kishan has shown such potential to some extent, but the power dynamics are different.”"Among Indian players, I can only think of Ishan Kishan, who has done that to a small degree. We know why we don't want to go there (open with an Indian opener) because the power is not there.

Mo Bobat echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing Salt’s consistent performances. “Salt has repeatedly delivered at the highest level. When we analyzed his stats, he emerged as the best fit for our needs,” he said.

Karthik elaborated on Salt’s scoring ability, highlighting that he scores 12-15 runs in an over 30% of the time and 16 or more runs in one out of every four overs. “In half of the overs he faces, he scores 12 or more runs,” Karthik added.

The video concluded with RCB revealing that Salt, Will Jacks, and Faf du Plessis were considered for the opening slot. Salt’s explosive numbers, wicketkeeping skills, and his position in the auction order made him the top priority.