"There is obviously reason why we picked him": England skipper Brook justifies young Sonny Baker's inclusion

London [UK], August 20 : England white-ball captain Harry Brook heaped praise on Sonny Baker's skill to put modern-day stars succumb to pressure, as the young speedster stands in contention to make his ODI debut against South Africa.

Classified as "lively and sharp", Hampshire quick Baker has found the limelight fall on him after earning a call-up for the three home ODIs against the Proteas, scheduled to take place on September 2, 4 and 7.

Just a couple of days after his selection, Baker dazzled with a sizzling hat-trick for Manchester Originals against Northern Superchargers at The Hundred. He rattled Dawid Malan's stumps with a cunning slower delivery, lured Tom Lawes to miscue his shot and struck the timber once again to dismiss Jacob Duffy for a golden duck.

The 22-year-old has inflicted a duck on Jonny Bairstow, removed the talismanic batter Joe Root and threatened Australian stalwarts David Warner and Steve Smith.

"There is obviously a reason why we have picked him. He is bowling at high pace, has got skill and has really impressed against some of the international players - Kane Williamson, Warner, Smith, Bairstow," Brook said as quoted from Sky Sports.

"He has put them under pressure in the powerplay, and that is something we are looking forward to watching in the future. He has the ability to get wickets and take hat-tricks," he added.

As things stand, Baker is the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition, with eight scalps in six appearances at an average of 15.75 and best figures of 3/21.

Baker was handed a developmental central contract by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) back in February, after an impressive first-class debut for England Lions tour of Australia at the start of the year, taking eight wickets in two matches.

England squads for South Africa ODIs: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.

