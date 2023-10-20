"There is pressure to win...": Sri Lanka assistant coach ahead of Netherlands clash

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 : Ahead of the upcoming match between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka of ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow, Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz said that Dasun Shanaka's injury is a big loss for the squad.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the Sri Lankan assistant coach said there is pressure on the squad since they are the only side that has failed to clinch a point in the ODI World Cup 2023 standings.

"Obviously, we haven't got any points so far. There is pressure to win a game. The last couple of games we have been performing on and off well in departments, but I think we are yet to produce a tidy game so far. We have addressed issues and we have trained the last couple of days with a new captain in place. I think the group is positive and we are looking forward to it," Nawaz said.

Asked about Dasun Shanaka's injury, Nawaz said any team losing the captain of the team will feel the impact. However, he added that Kusal Mendis has been filling in for Dasun and is an experienced player.

"Well, losing Dasun is a loss for us. Any team losing the captain of the team is going to have an impact. He in the process of rehabilitation and he started training already, he's not in the 15-member squad, but he's in as one of the reserve players...," he said.

"I think we have no control over things that are happening in the tournament, obviously in a long tournament like this there can be ups and downs. So, we are not thinking about it. We are more focused on our game and how we can come on a day and try and have a tidy performance and make fewer mistakes in the middle, as the batting, bowling, and fielding groups go and execute our plans with fewer mistakes. So, we are focused on that at the moment," he added.

Sri Lanka are at the bottom of the standings and will be looking for their first points.

Sri Lanka are coming into this game after losing against Australia by five wickets in Lucknow.

