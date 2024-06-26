"There was magic in every game...": Virat Kohli expresses admiration for basketball legend Michael Jordan

New Delhi [India], June 26 : Star India batter Virat Kohli heaped praises on American basketball legend Michael Jordan, recalling how he used to watch his matches in the National Basketball Association (NBA) league and was inspired by his on-court intensity and win-at-all-costs attitude.

Virat is currently participating in the ICC T20 World Cup, which is being hosted by West Indies and the USA.

Speaking in a video shared by the US Consulate General in Mumbai on their official Instagram, Virat recalled how he used to catch up with NBA Basketball games as a youngster when he used to go for his cricket practice and fell in love with Jordan's style of play and personality. Besides Jordan, he expressed his admiration for late basketball icon Kobe Bryant as well.

"I guess there have been many before and after. I used to love watching Kobe Bryant play as well. But I guess the time that I saw Michael Jordan play, I clearly remember there used to be the early morning basketball games that used to be aired on ESPN in India. And I used to be up quite early to go to cricket practice. So I would always catch all of those games. And just watching him play, it was just... a real natural connect with his body language, with the way he moved on the court and just his personality and that, you know, you could see on his face the intensity and the will to win. And I just immediately connected that I was like, man, I just want to watch this guy again and again," said Virat.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8mR_b5OZwu/?hl=en

"And I used to mark the, you know, in the newspaper, the list of the Chicago Bulls games when they are going to be aired. And I made sure that I was up to watch him play. And there was magic in every game that he played. There was something or the other happening. So for me, that was a very strong core memory and something that I still hold very dearly. If I saw him, I would absolutely go crazy. At any point in time, I would be a fanboy and I would just run up to him to ask for an autograph. Not necessarily take pictures without asking. That is the school I have grown up in. But I would absolutely be acting like a small boy when I see him," he added.

The 61-year-old basketball icon played the sport from 1984-2003. From 1984-1993 and then 1995-1998, Jordan had two runs with the NBA team Chicago Bulls. From 2001-2003, he played for Washington Wizards. Jordan secured six NBA Championship titles throughout his career, all with the Bulls. The six-foot-six superstar was also given the NBA Final 'Most Valuable Player' award on all these occasions. He was also a five-time NBA MVP title winner for his consistent performances in full season in 1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1998. The trophy was named after him in the 2022-23 season.

He is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Meanwhile, Virat is not having a great T20 WC so far, having scored just 66 runs in six innings at an average of 11.00, with the best score of 37. Virat, his team, and fans alike would be looking forward to the batter firing all the cylinders during the semifinal clash against England in Guyana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor