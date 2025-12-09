"There'll be more medals": PV Sindhu hails state's sports vision at Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 9 : Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, who attended the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, praised the state government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for their strong support for sports. She said the upcoming sports hub and improved infrastructure would help produce more medals in the coming years.

Speaking to ANI, Sindhu stressed the importance of building a strong grassroots system, highlighting the need for well-trained, knowledgeable coaches and strength-and-conditioning experts to develop future athletes. She wished the government well and emphasised that quality coaching and education are essential for creating world-class players.

"I think CM sir has been very supportive and especially towards sport. He has a very big vision and of course we're very thankful because this is required and of the next coming years there will be many more medals because the sports hub is coming here and we will have the best infrastructure and we'll have the best coaches and everything in different disciplines. So, of course, we are very grateful for the support from the government," Sindhu said.

"I just would want to wish them all the very best and at the same time, I think it's very important to go in the right direction and, of course, they need to make the foundation very strong. It needs to start from the grassroot levels and I've already mentioned up there that you need to have the right quality coaches. You need to have the right education in terms of coaches and the strength and conditioning coaches because I think that's where they are the people who are going to train the athletes and who are going to train the kids. So, they need to be very educated and have a really good knowledge so that they can actually build a good foundation and make great players," the star Indian shuttler added further," Sindhu said further.

Former Indian shuttler and current coach Pullela Gopichand praised the vision showcased at the event and appreciated Hyderabad's efforts to drive sports growth, aligning with the CM's vision. He emphasised the importance of sports and physical activity for people of all ages and highlighted the need for accessible avenues for children to play.

Gopichand added that with the right support, talented youngsters can be nurtured to compete and win at the highest level, calling the state's initiative a strong and welcome step.

"It's really good to see the kind of spirit here and for a city like Hyderabad to propel this growth and to have a vision like what Revanth Reddy said is something phenomenal. I'm very happy to be part of this and it's a great event. I think for everybody, whether young or old, sport is important, physical activity is important," Gopichand said.

"To have various avenues in which kids can play is important. If some of those kids have the talent to propel them to play at the world level and win at the highest level is, I think, what the state initiative and it's a great initiative and we're happy to do," Gopichand added.

Jwala Gutta stressed that while opportunities in sports exist, India still lacks proper encouragement and development for coaches. She said that former athletes must highlight the importance of qualified, skilled and well-trained coaches, as they are essential for scouting and nurturing talent.

"I am a state product, you know, so opportunities are there, but as I said, we are not encouraging coaches. So if we, former athletes, can tell people the importance of a coach, a teacher, a guru, definitely sports will do well. So if we want to identify, scout, for that we need a proper coach, a skilful coach, trained coaches, and that's what I said today. And this was a right opportunity for me to put that emphasis, if you ask any question, the answer is first that we have to take care of our coaches," Gutta said while speaking to ANI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor