London [UK], August 21 : Former England cricketer Mark Butcher questioned the team's decision of not naming a like-to-like replacement for skipper Ben Stokes as they take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match affair at Manchester from Wednesday, suggesting that all-rounder Sam Curran could have been put into the team to take his place.

A tear in his left hamstring, sustained during The Hundred ruled Stokes out for the remainder of the English summer. Consequently, he will miss the two-match series against Sri Lanka. England opted not to name a replacement for Stokes in their squad for the Sri Lanka series. In his absence, Ollie Pope will serve as the captain of the Test team.

Speaking on the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast, Butcher said that by having Chris Woakes and Matthew Potts play and pushing Dan Lawrence up the order, England has decided to "unbalance the side".

"The only question is the decision to replace Ben Stokes with a like-for-like type player and decide to once again unbalance the team with three out-and-out seam bowlers and one spinner. Not having that fallback position of having a genuine all-rounder in the side," said Butcher as quoted by Wisden.

Woakes will be batting at number seven. He has scored 1,888 runs in 51 Tests at an average of 27.76, with a century and seven fifties. He has a fine Test record at home, making 1,165 runs in 31 Tests at an average of 33.28, with a century and six fifties. But the problem is, the Warwickshire all-rounder has batted above number eight just 10 times in his career and has not played in this position at all after August 2020.

Butcher suggested that Curran, who had a memorable The Hundred tournament with the bat and ball, should have been taken into the squad, considering he has experience in Tests and was the T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament.

"There is a certain bloke who with Test match experience behind him seems to have rediscovered the Midas touch that made him Player of the Tournament in that World Cup not so long ago. I think in a standing role he would have done a perfectly good job replacing Stokes as a like-for-like batting at six and bowling a handful of overs per innings when they were needed and that would be Sam Curran but they have decided not to do that," concluded Butcher.

Curran walked away with the 'Player of the Series' award in The Hundred, scoring 201 runs in six innings with two fifties and picking up 17 wickets. He last played a Test match in August 2021 for England. In 24 Tests, the young left-handed all-rounder has scored 815 runs at an average of 24.69 in 38 innings, with three fifties and best score of 78. He has also taken 47 wickets at an average of 35.51, with the best figures of 4/58.

England recorded a 3-0 series sweep against the Windies to move up to 6th place in the World Test Championship standings and will be keen to keep that momentum going against Sri Lanka, as per the ICC.

The second match of the series will be played at Lord's, starting from August 29. Meanwhile, the final Test match of the series will take place at Kennington Oval on September 6.

England's Playing Eleven: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

