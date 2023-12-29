"There's a slight technical deficiency....": Aaskash Chopra on Gill's struggle to find form in Tests

New Delhi [India], December 29 : Cricket commentator and former India player Aakash Chopra has said Shubman Gill has "a slight technical deficiency in his batting" and while this approach may suit flat pitches and white ball cricket, "it does not work in Test cricket".

Gill, 24 has played 19 Test matches for the nation since making his debut in 2020 against Australia in Melbourne.

He has scored 994 runs in 35 innings at an average of 31.06. However, when one looks in depth, his statistics suggest that he has struggled against the red-ball giants like New Zealand, England and now South Africa.

Gill in 5 matches has scored just 140 runs at an average of 17.50. Against the Kiwis, he has amassed 180 runs in three matches and has an average of 30.

Hosting JioCinema's daily sports show '#AAKASHVANI', Chopra spoke about Gill's struggle in Test and said, "Gill was impressive in the series against Australia when India toured, and looked like a player for the future. He's batted well in ODIs which is his favourite format and done modestly in T20s. But in Tests, against England, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies, I don't think he has performed well. So, there is a question mark."

"He started off as an opener. Then he batted at No 3. Eventually, he wants to bat at No. 4 is what I feel. But he needs to start scoring runs. There's a slight technical deficiency in his batting, too. He's a player who likes to play mostly with his hands and does not rely mainly on his feet. So, this approach may suit flat pitches and white ball cricket. But that does not work in Test cricket," Chopra added.

India suffered a defeat by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test of the two-match series against South Africa.

The visitors scored 245 in their first innings, thanks to a tenacious KL Rahul century. South Africa, on the other hand, replied forcefully with Dean Elgar, who will retire after this series, creating a superb 185.

David Bedingham (56) and Marco Jansen (84) added significant fifties. India struggled in their second innings and were bowled out for 131.

The second Test will start on January 3 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor