"There's no indication at my end": Coach McDonald on Khawaja's Test future uncertainty

Melbourne [Australia], December 29 : Australia head coach Andrew McDonald stated that selectors have received no hints from Usman Khawaja regarding his future, but confirmed he will be selected in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Ashes series, set to start on January 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), as per ESPNcricinfo.

Australia have already secured the Ashes urn, leading the five-match series 3-1. While England avoided what initially looked like a likely 5-0 clean sweep by winning the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), with Gus Atkinson ruled out, the Three Lions will face a stiff challenge from Australia in the final Ashes Test.

Aussie left-hander Usman Khawaja's future has been under a cloud ahead of the Sydney Test, with rumours being rife that he might take a call in the Ashes finale as he has just turned 39 and Australia won't play another Test until Bangladesh tours next August, eight months after the Ashes conclude.

However, coach McDonald stated that there have been no discussions with Khawaja about his future and dismissed external speculation. He said Khawaja is currently with his family, and there's no sign he plans to retire during the Sydney Test.

"We've been really clear that we haven't had a conversation. The speculation has been from the external. He's with his family at the moment, having a couple of days off. We'll build in Sydney, and we're always having conversations with players about where they are and speaking with them directly. And there's no indication at my end that he's calling it in Sydney," McDonald said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

McDonald said Khawaja's performance this year has justified his selection, so he is expected to play in Sydney. He added that while it's important to recognise players when they retire, it's hard to do so until a player's future is confirmed.

"So that'll be something that we'll discuss, but his performance in this calendar year has been good enough to warrant selection, so I'd say he'd be there marking centre in Sydney. Our challenge is if any of our great players retire, you want to acknowledge them. But until that point in time when you're clear on someone's future, it's very difficult."

Khawaja started the Ashes as Australia's long-standing opener, but has not opened after he suffered back spasms in Perth. He missed the Brisbane Test and was initially left out for Adelaide, only being recalled to bat at No. 4 because of Steven Smith's illness.

He scored 82 and 40 in that match and retained his spot for Melbourne, scoring 29 runs on a challenging pitch in the first innings.

