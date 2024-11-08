"There's nothing surprising here": Reema Malhotra analyses RCB's retentions ahead of new WPL season

New Delhi [India], November 8 : Former India cricketer Reema Malhotra shared her thoughts on the recent retentions by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season, describing RCB's decisions as expected and logical.

"This was anticipatedthere's nothing surprising here," Malhotra commented while speaking to JioCinema.

She highlighted the reasoning behind retaining Anneke Bosch, who served as an injury replacement last season.

"Anneke Bosch was an injury replacement last season, so keeping her makes sense," she explained.

Malhotra also praised the stability brought by Sophie Devine and the experience added by Danni Wyatt at the top of the order.

"Sophie Devine brings stability, and Danni Wyatt's addition adds experience at the top," she noted.

However, Malhotra expressed concerns over the lack of impact from certain players despite multiple opportunities.

"Players like Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, and Simran Shaikh didn't make much impact in the WPL despite getting opportunities," she observed.

One retention that particularly pleased Malhotra was Ekta Bisht.

"I'm glad to see Ekta Bisht retained; while her first season wasn't outstanding, her experience could prove valuable in the future," she added, expressing optimism about Bisht's potential contributions.

With these strategic retentions, RCB aims to build a balanced and experienced squad for the upcoming season, hoping to improve performance and make a stronger impact in the WPL.

RCB announced the retention of 14 players, including six overseas, ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction. Captain Smriti Mandhana, star batter Ellyse Perry, and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh headline the list of retained players for the championship-winning team.

**Retained Players:** Asha Shobana, Dani Wyatt, Ekta Bisht, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, and Sophie Molineux.

**Released Players:** Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shraddha Pokarkar, Shubha Satheesh, and Simran Bahadur.

RCB emerged as the champions of WPL 2024, defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final.

