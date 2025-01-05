"They are hungry to...": Gavaskar hails youngsters Jaiswal, Nitish for brilliant performances in BGT

Sydney [Australia], January 5 : Following India's loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that the team needs hungrier and young talent like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who would "protect their wicket like their life" and show hunger for runs.

Even though the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded on a highly disappointing note for India with a scoreline of 1-3 and poor performances from stars like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, there was still something to be positive about in the relentlessness of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, the youth and audacity of Jaiswal and Nitish, who piled on difficult runs during the course of the series.

Jaiswal ended as India's top run-getter with 391 runs at an average of over 43, with a century and two fifties in 10 innings and a best score of 161 which came during the memorable Perth Test win. He also scored two resilient 80s, contrasting in their nature, during the fourth Test at Melbourne. The youngster indulged in audacious hitting and banter sessions with Aussies, most notably senior pacer Mitchell Starc.

All-rounder Nitish also had a fine series with both bat and his pace bowling. He ended as the fourth-highest run-getter with 298 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 37.25, with a memorable Boxing Day Test century to his name. He played some memorable counter-attacking knocks in the series and also took five wickets at an average of 38.00, with best figures of 2/32.

Speaking about these youngsters on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "If we talk about the macro picture, like we saw with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Yashasvi Jaiswalthey are hungry. They are hungry to earn a name for India. They are hungry to earn a name for themselves. Such players are needed. You need such players who will protect their wicket like their life. You need such players. You can play with them on stroke. But the commitment I want to see. That is why I am interested that on January 23, in the Ranji Trophy matches, who will play? I want to see that. Because at that time, there will be T20 matches against England. But those who are not playing T20, will they play Ranji Trophy matches or not?"

Coming to the SCG Test, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India was off to a disappointing start yet again as the top order threw away their wickets, especially Virat Kohli (17) who continued his struggles with outside off-stump deliveries.

However, the fight by Rishabh Pant (40 in 98 balls, with three fours and a six), Ravindra Jadeja (26 in 95 balls, with three fours) and skipper Jasprit Bumrah (22 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six) pushed India to 185/10 in 72.2 overs.

Scott Boland (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies and once again a thorn in the eyes of Indian batters. Mitchell Starc took 3/49 while Pat Cummins got 2/37.

In their first innings, Australia lost wickets at regular intervals even when Jasprit Bumrah (2/33) walked off the field due to an injury scare. Under the stand-in skipper Virat, India continued to dominate the Aussies, skittling them out for just 181 runs and taking a four-run lead. Debutant Beau Webster (57 in 105 balls, with five fours) had a fine showing with the bat and Steve Smith (33 in 57 balls, with four boundaries and a six) showed some attacking intent.

Prasidh Krishna (3/42) and Mohammed Siraj (3/51) were the top bowlers for India. With a lead of four runs, India was off to a promising start thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal (22 in 35 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (13) as they put on a 45-run stand. But Boland (6/45) troubled the Indian batting once again. Pant did put up a counter-attack with 61 in 33 balls (six fours and four sixes), but India was bundled out for 157 runs, setting up 162 for the Aussies to win. Bumrah could not bowl in the final innings.

Australia was in trouble for a while during the chase of 162 runs at 58/3 but knocks from Usman Khawaja (41 in 45 balls, with four boundaries), Travis Head (34* in 38 balls, with four boundaries) and Webster (39* in 34 balls, with six fours) guided the team to a six-wicket win, despite fight put up by Prasidh Krishna (3/65).

Boland was the 'Player of the Match' for his ten-wicket haul while Bumrah walked away with the 'Player of the Series' award with 32 wickets.

