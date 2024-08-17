"They are looking for the younger ones": Hussain on England not naming replacement for injured Crawley

London [UK], August 17 : Former England stars Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton said that the Three Lions, have been focusing on young players under the guidance of coach Brendon McCullum, who intends to secure a strong future for the team.

These comments come when opener Zak Crawley will not be playing the upcoming series against Sri Lanka from August 21 onwards due to an injury and England has not named a replacement player for him.

Hussain stated that the England management under Brendon McCullum would employ selectorial innovation rather than go back to players who have been dropped due to form, such as Alex Lees, Keaton Jennings etc.

"With this regime, in selection, they do not want to look back, even with their opening combinations. They really do not want to go back to [Alex] Lees or [Keaton] Jennings or someone, they are constantly looking forward," Hussain said in Sky Sports Cricket Podcast as quoted by ICC.

He cited spinner Shoaib Bashir, who was selected for the tour of India this year with merely 10 first-class wickets to his name as an example.

"They will just move up one, Jamie Smith can bat a bit higher, Chris Woakes can bat a bit higher, and maybe Olly Stone can. They are looking for the younger ones, in the Lions game I noticed the lad Kasey Aldridge. I think that is someone they may be keeping an eye on in the future."

"The [Shoaib] Bashir selection. They will do left-field selections," concluded Hussain.

Atherton concurred, adding that Crawley was certain to regain his position after he returned from injury.

"Stokes came over and said, "When Crawley is fit, he will come back." So they do not want to overcomplicate it," said Atherton.

He added that the England management would look to someone like Dan Lawrence to bring their positive gameplay to the top order for the upcoming Test.

"Old-timers like me talk about opening being a specialist position. But they are not interested in that, they want a middle-order dasher like Dan Lawrence in that position. And if you said to Dan Lawrence, would you wait on the sidelines or have a crack [at] opening? Then definitely, he is gonna try and grab that opportunity with both hands," concluded the former batter.

The two-match Test series against Lankan Lions will start on August 21 with the first Test in Manchester and the second Test at The Lord's from August 29.

England recorded a 3-0 series sweep against the Windies to move up to 6th place in the World Test Championship standings and will be keen to keep that momentum going against Sri Lanka, as per the ICC.

England squad for Sri Lanka series: Ollie Pope (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

