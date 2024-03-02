They are not to be taken lightly: Delhi Capitals' Jess Jonassen ahead of clash against Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], March 2 : Having registered back-to-back wins, franchise Delhi Capitals will look to keep the winning momentum going when they take on Gujarat Giants in their fourth match of WPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Jess Jonassen, who put up an all-round show (16-ball 36* and 3/21) in Delhi Capitals' 25-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match, expressed, "The crowd in the last game was so loud, something I've never experienced before."

"I got a few balls in my area and was able to find boundaries while batting. And, it's always nice to get a few wickets. They had to attack and maintain that run rate which was challenging, and we knew we had the quality of players," the left-arm spinner added.

Delhi Capitals began their campaign with a loss against Mumbai Indians but bounced back with back-to-back wins over UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants are yet to register their first win in the tournament.

As Delhi aim to cap off the Bengaluru leg with a win, the 31-year-old said, "Even though Gujarat haven't won a game yet, they are not to be taken lightly. They have some incredibly talented players. I know a few of them being my teammates in Australia, and I know what they are capable of."

"For us, we are looking to go three on the trot before we head off to our fans in Delhi," she concluded.

