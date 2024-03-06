"They believe a lot in changing everything": Aakash Chopra on Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], March 6 : Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team has believed in changing their head coach and captain every year for the last four seasons in order to taste success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but they have failed to do so.

The Kavya Maran-owned franchise parted ways with West Indies legendary batter Brain Lara and brought in former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori as the team's head coach for the much-awaited IPL 2024. Recently, they replaced Aiden Markram and handed over the captaincy to Pat Cummins for the upcoming season.

"SunRisers Hyderabad's story is very interesting. They have played with a different coach and a different captain for four consecutive years. 2021 - David Warner and Trevor Bayliss, 2022 - Kane Williamson and Tom Moody, 2023 - Aiden Markram and Brian Lara, 2024 - Pat Cummins and Daniel Vettori," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Someone said change is the only constant but here SunRisers Hyderabad's second name has become change. They believe a lot in changing everything. So they are trying to move forward with a new captain and coach combination for a fourth consecutive year. Whether it will happen or not, we shall find out," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

The SRH franchise has won only one title in IPL so far and that was in 2016 under the leadership of star Australia opener David Warner. After that they reached the finals of the 2018 edition under the leadership of star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson where they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Hyderabad side released players like Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hossein, and Samarth Vyas before the IPL 2024 auction and traded Mayank Dagar to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and took Shahbaz Ahmed from them.

In the IPL 2024 auction, SRH bought Cummins for Rs. 20.50 Cr., and Travis Head for Rs. 6.8 Cr., Jaydev Unadkat for Rs. 1.6 Cr., Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs. 1.5 Cr., Akash Singh and Jhathavedh Subramanyan for Rs. 20 Lakhs.

