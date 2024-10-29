"They have the skill level to do it": Sunil Joshi backs youngsters to perform in upcoming BGT 2024-25 series

New Delhi [India], October 29 : Former Indian cricketer Sunil Joshi backed the young players Abhimanyu Easwaran, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Kumar Reddy to perform in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series against Australia which will kick start from next month.

A lot of new faces have been included in the squad for the upcoming Test series which included players like Abhimanyu Easwaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Harshit Rana.

Nitish Reddy had a terrific T20I series against Bangladesh. He delivered a performance to remember with an explosive knock of 74 and two wickets to go with it, helping India secure a massive 86-run win over Bangladesh at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium in the second T20I of the three-match series.

Easwaran has started off well since the Duleep Trophy, scoring four tons in eight innings, and has managed to score 632 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 105.33 with the best score of 191 against Mumbai in the Irani Cup.

Harshit Rana is yet to receive his national cap for the Indian cricket team.

Speaking at the "Follow the Blues" show, the former left-arm spinner said that right-arm seamer Mohammed Shami will be missed in the upcoming series as he is the "x-factor" of the team.

"Yes, of course, we miss (Mohammed) Shami, the biggest X-factor in bowling. Yes, of course, there are three new faces in the side, which is slightly inexperienced, but they have the skill level to do it," Joshi said on Star Sports.

"It's going to be a test for them as well because who knew Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar were going to be the heroes in the previous tour. It's the same situation. Let's not rule them out, one Test at a time, but these players are hungry. They have the ability to do it and I am going to back them," Joshi added.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Last week, Shami was not included in the squad as India announced their team for the upcoming five-match Test series in Australia.

Opener Rohit Sharma will be leading the side and right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

