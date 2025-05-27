"They outplayed us... so it was a bit of a wake-up call": Rickelton optimistic despite defeat

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 27 : Despite a disappointing seven-wicket loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur, Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton remained confident about his team's chances going into the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator. The defeat meant Mumbai had no chance to finish in the top two and will now face either Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) or Gujarat Titans (GT) in the knockout clash.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rickelton admitted that PBKS were the better side on the day and acknowledged the need for improvement before the high-stakes Eliminator.

"They outplayed us... so it was a bit of a wake-up call," Rickelton said.

"I don't think it's the end of the world. Honestly, we are clicking really nicely as a team," he added.

While the South African admitted there were areas to tighten up, he remained upbeat about the squad's potential.

"We just need to sharpen up one or two things with the bat, ball, and in the field as well," he explained.

"We've got the skills and the players to win the Eliminator," he noted.

With the playoff battle heating up, Rickelton backed his teammates to rise to the occasion.

"The guys will definitely focus on the areas we need to improve, and I'm sure we'll put up a strong performance," he said.

Mumbai Indians will now wait to see whether RCB or GT joins them in the Eliminator.

Majestic fifties from Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis powered Punjab Kings, to a commanding victory of seven wickets over Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

After this win, PBKS will be at the top of the IPL points table and will play Qualifier 1. Only for the second time did PBKS finish in the top two for Qualifier 1, the other being in the 2014 IPL.

MI has won just one game in the last six matches in Jaipur since 2013, which came earlier this season against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

