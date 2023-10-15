"They played well, it was very convincing victory": Rajkumar Sharma on India's win over Pakistan

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15 : After India defeated Pakistan in the ICC World Cup, Indian batter Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma said 'Men in Blue' played well and registered a "very convincing victory" against the arch-rival.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's hot form dismantled Pakistan's bowling set-up as the 'Men in Blue' kept their flawless record intact with a comprehensive 7-wicket victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Pakistan's batting faltered against India in a blockbuster clash and no one except for skipper Babar (50), and Mohammad Riawan (49), stepped up for the team. Pakistan lost eight wickets for 36 runs as they collapsed from 155/2 to 191 all out.

"We had thought it would be a pressure game. but the Indian team played well and it was a very convincing victory against Pakistan... The record that India beat Pakistan seven times earlier has now become eight times and they have kept the record intact...The team bowled well," Rajkumar Sharma told ANI.

The Indian batters looked well poised from the beginning to chase the Pakistan total of 191.

Shubman Gill, who made his first appearance in the ODI World Cup, scored some scintillating hits before losing his wicket. He struck three consecutive fours off Hasan Ali in the second over of the Indian innings.

Shubman was out on Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling and the hope his wicket may have generated among Pakistan fans was short-lived.

Virat Kohli joined Rohit, who was smooth in his power hitting. Kohli also came up with some strong blows before he was caught off the bowling of Hasan Ali during the powerplay.

Rohit and Shreyas took charge and strode along even as Pakistan bowlers tried hard to get a breakthrough.

The sea of Indian fans, many of them dressed in blue, cheered and waved as Indian batsmen struck.

Rohit fell short of his well-deserved century by 14 runs. Shaheen claimed his second wicket of the night with Rohit walking back to the pavilion with a score of 86.

After Rohit's departure, Shreyas 53* and KL 19* guided India to a comprehensive 7-wicket victory to make it 8-0 in the World Cup between the two arch-rivals.

