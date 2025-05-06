New Delhi [India] May 6 : In an interactive session hosted by popular YouTube content creator Abhyudaya Mohan on Threads, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers spoke about RCB's reliance on their opening pair in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

While interacting with Abhyudaya Mohan on Threads, AB de Villiers said, "It seems that way. But the opening pair of any team are the two that face the most balls. And when they're in good form, they seem like they're carrying the bulk of the pressure and scoring the most runs. I don't feel worried about RCB's middle order. There's lots of firepower with Livingstone, David, Patidar, and others who can have a big impact."

De Villiers also said that if he could play a match against any IPL team right now, he would choose DC and GT to challenge himself against the best.

"If I could play a match against any IPL team right now, it would probably be against the best team. I've always enjoyed a challenge. Top of the log are DC and GT. I think of DC with Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, and some good bowlers there, so I'd pick them. Challenging myself against the best... that's always been my outlook."

He also addressed the nickname given to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis, who is often called "Baby AB" De Villiers said, "He doesn't like that 'Baby AB' nickname, and rightfully so. He wants to play in a way that earns him his own nickname one day. And he's got the ability and potential to do that," he added.

De Villiers has played 114 Tests, scoring 8,756 runs at an average of 50.66, and 22 centuries. He has played 228 ODIs with 9,577 runs at an average of 53.50, with 25 centuries. He has an average of 26.12 in the T20Is with 1,672 runs in 78 games.

Able to score around the ground with a full array of shots against all types of bowlers, De Villiers is regarded as both one of the most innovative and destructive batters in the modern game.

De Villiers made a lasting impact during a 14-year international career, scoring more than 20,000 international runs across all three formats, while also being revered as one of the greatest fielders to grace the game.

De Villiers has played for Delhi Capitals (DC) and RCB in IPL, he is the seventh-highest run-getter in league history, with 5,162 runs in 184 matches and 170 innings at an average of 39.70, with three tons and 40 fifties. His best score is 133*.

