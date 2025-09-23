"They should look to bat 15 overs....": Yograj's advice to Abhishek, Gill ahead of Bangladesh clash

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 23 : Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh, the father of World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, has advised Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill to try batting at least 15 overs and not leave the match unfinished during a chase.

An explosive partnership between Abhishek and Gill, two Punjab stars mentored by Yuvraj Singh, helped India chase 172 against Pakistan to start their Super Four stage on high. Abhishek made an explosive 39-ball 74, while Gill scored a 28-ball 47 run knock.

"Yuvraj Singh ke do babbar sher hai. Jaise coach, waise chele (The disciples play just like their coach). The way Yuvraj played, the same way Abhishek and Gill are playing. You have to keep them at home, be their parents and then their coach. I would tell Abhishek and Gill that they should have finished the match. Do not leave matches like that," Yograj Singh told ANI.

"Abhishek could have completed his century, and Gill could have scored 60-70, with the score being 170 for no loss in 15 overs. It would have been amazing. We lost four wickets afterwards. They should look to play 15 overs, and we can play every match," he added.

He also urged the team management to utilise Abhishek's left-arm spin as well and get him to bowl 10-15 overs in the nets seriously.

"I wonder why Abhishek does not get to bowl much. He is such a great left-arm spinner. Whenever he is in the nets, he should get 10 overs to bowl, five around and five over the stumps. That is what I used to do with Yuvi. He should be made to do bowling very seriously," he said.

Yograj also lauded Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav for his great attitude as a captain.

"Badhiya aadmi hai yaar, hasta rehta hai (He is such a nice guy, keeps smiling). His attitude is really good. He leads from the front and takes everyone together," Yograj Singh added.

India's next contest of the Asia Cup will be against Bangladesh at Dubai on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor