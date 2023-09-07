"They will be underdog": Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan's chances in World Cup

New Delhi [India], September 7 : Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said that Pakistan would enter the latest edition of the ODI World Cup as underdogs.

Pakistan have enjoyed a successful run in the recent series against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Even in the Asia Cup, they are unbeaten after facing Nepal, India and Bangladesh.

Even on the back of impressive performances, Akhtar feels that Pakistan will be the underdogs in India.

"Going into the World Cup, playing against Pakistan in India, Pakistan will be the underdog. Nobody is going to talk about the World Cup when these two face each other, it’s just going to be India versus Pakistan. And I believe this is going to be one of the best World Cups for the past 50-60 years. This is going to be the most amazing World Cup ever, with India hosting it," Shoaib Akhtar said during a virtual press conference organised by Star Sports.

"I want India to make full use out of this World Cup. But Pakistan will be the underdog and what Pakistan will do is play with their three pacers along with the medium pacer and the two spinners. Pakistan will be a strong contender along with India and England," Shoaib added.

The Rawalpindi Express further went on to talk about the area in which Pakistan are lagging behind.

"And Pakistan are playing with one bowling all-rounder less. We could have gotten India out in under 200 runs. We were missing somebody like (Abdul) Razzaq in the middle, who could have provided the breakthrough and given us some runs also," Shoaib signed off saying.

Before their encounter in the World Cup, Pakistan and India are set to face each other on Sunday in the Asia Cup Super Four encounter.

