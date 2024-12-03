New Delhi [India], December 3 : Former cricketer and now commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has backed KL Rahul to continue opening for India, even with the return of skipper Rohit Sharma, stating that the decision should be based on "common sense" and "current reality."

Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal broke records in Perth with their explosive second-innings performance against Australia's formidable pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc.

Displaying a blend of impeccable defensive technique and aggressive intent, the pair became the first to register a 200-plus opening partnership in a Test match on Australian soil.

While Jaiswal dazzled with a scintillating 161, Rahul impressed with his ability to absorb pressure, enabling his partner to play freely and express himself.

With Rohit Sharma returning, speculation has been rife about India's playing XI for the upcoming Adelaide Test. Rohit's appearance in the middle order during the warm-up matches has only fuelled debates about India's batting combination.

Reflecting on the situation, Manjrekar opined that keeping Rahul at the top of the order would be a logical decision, considering the team's recent performances and their emphasis on form and strategy over seniority.

"It makes a lot of sense. Just imagine, the first-ever 200-plus partnership for the opening wicket in Australia, and we saw the result as well. I doubt this team management, which is making decisions based on cricketing logic and current formlike picking Washington Sundar over Jadeja and Ashwinwill revert to prioritising seniority and iconic status at the top," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

"They will go by common sense and current reality. I think the right move is to capitalise on the gains from the second innings," he added.

As the second Test, a day-night affair, approaches on Friday, the debates around India's lineup are expected to be resolved soon.

India are in red-hot form, having secured victories against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener and the Prime Minister's XI in a two-day warm-up game in Canberra.

