"They've been amazing for such a long time": Australia pacer Bartlett heaps praise on star quick trio

Sydney [Australia], August 16 : Australia pacer Xavier Bartlett lavished praise on Baggy Greens fast bowling trio that has maintained a "high level" for such a long period.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have been the mainstays of Australia's bowling line-up across all formats for many years.

The trio were the crucial cog in Australia's record-extending sixth ODI World Cup and World Test Championship triumphs last year.

Bartlett, who added himself as a potential player to step up when one of the established pacers decided to step down, heaped praise on the remarkable skills that they have put on display over the years.

"You watch our big three - Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins - they've been amazing for such a long time, and it's a testament to their skill but also probably how many sacrifices they have made to keep themselves at such a high level for such a long period of time," Bartlett told ESPNcricinfo.

Starc (34) and Hazlewood (33) are slowly approaching the twilight phase of their career. Australia has a buffer of pacers in its possession to bring in to fill the gap when the time comes.

Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie and Jhye Richardson are some of the players who are craving an opportunity to become Australia's mainstays.

However, the quality of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood have left minimal opportunities for others to make an impression in the international circuit.

Bartlett reflected on the overall quality of the Australian pacers. He feels to find a breakthrough, a player needs to grab the chance with both hands whenever it presents itself.

"Could sit here and talk for hours about how many great fast bowlers we have so it's just [about] trying and breakthrough, and if you do get an opportunity, it's about trying to take it with both hands. Now, hopefully rubbing shoulders with those sorts of blokes, learning off them, will hold me in good stead in years to come," he added.

With Starc and Cummins missing Australia's upcoming series against Scotland, Bartlett and others will have an opportunity to make an impression.

Australia will begin the three-match T20I series on September 4 at The Grange Club, Edinburgh.

