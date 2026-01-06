"They've got a lot of experience": Jonny Bairstow on England's chances in T20 World Cup 2026

Centurion [South Africa], January 6 : Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow remains optimistic about England's chances and their performance in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

The Three Lions have announced their provisional 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup 2026. Surprisingly, England have included pacer Josh Tongue, who is yet to play a limited-overs match for England, in their T20 WC squad.

Harry Brook has been named the captain for the T20 World Cup. The squad will also see veteran players like Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, and Jofra Archer.

Bairstow, who is currently playing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the ongoing SA20 League, was asked about England's performance in the subcontinent and chances in the T20 World Cup. In response, the wicketkeeper-batter said that the side has got a lot of experience and they have been playing in the subcontinent for some time.

Bairstow added, Jos Buttler, who has done well in the Indian Premier League, will pass on the knowledge to the players who haven't played much in India or Sri Lanka.

"Look, they've got a lot of experience, haven't they? People have been playing over there, such as Jos Buttler, who is doing exceptionally well in the Indian Premier League. So, he'll be passing on knowledge to guys who haven't got quite as much. And we'll wait and see," Bairstow told reporters.

England will play three ODIs and then three T20Is on their Sri Lanka tour, starting January 22. The Three Lions will kick their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign off against Nepal on February 8.

England squad for T20I World Cup 2026:

Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor